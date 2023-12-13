JACQUES TALK - MJ Graham

Facebook
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Zydeco hockey team are enjoying their inaugural season here in the city.

The Zydeco are currently led by interim head coach MJ Graham, who is also a star player and veteran of the Federation Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).

The Zydeco have two home games coming up at the Raising Canes River Center against the Mississippi Sea Wolves (Thursday, December 14) and Wytheville Blue Ridge Bobcats (Friday, December 15), with both contests beginning at 7:30 pm.

The Zydeco promise fast, entertaining action, with tickets as low as $10 to attend.

