Is Chief Murphy Paul operating outside of the norm to discipline certain officers? Police union says yes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Certain officers arrested for covering up a beating within BRPD’s Street Crimes Unit are scheduled for disciplinary hearings with top brass at BRPD this week, sources confirm to WAFB.

However, the Baton Rouge Union of Police is standing with those officers, lambasting Chief Murphy Paul for scheduling those hearings before those officers have had the chance to appear in criminal court and possibly have their criminal charges dismissed.

Union leaders say Chief Paul is operating outside of the norm by calling those officers in to face discipline before the District Attorney has had an opportunity to review their criminal cases.

In a letter provided to members of the media Wednesday, police union president Brandon O’Neal called on Chief Paul to follow “current precedent” by allowing the criminal cases to move through the court system before the department takes any disciplinary action.

“An example of the precedent which has been in use at BRPD would be the case of former officer Donald Steele, who is currently awaiting trial on sexual battery, kidnapping and malfeasance in office charges. Donald Steele remained with BRPD, on administrative leave, until he was indicted by the grand jury,” wrote O’Neal.

“Should Chief Paul initiate disciplinary action for the 3 current officers, including potential termination at this time, before any indictments are returned, he would be stepping outside the precedent he, as chief, has functioned under all these years. He would also be subverting much of the established process, because the Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, the board which is charged with appeals to discipline and termination cases, does not act until any court action has been taken,” O’Neal explained.

It’s worth noting that BRPD’s policies do not appear to require Chief Paul to hold off on disciplining his officers before their criminal cases are resolved.

District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed to the WAFB I-Team that he has not yet received the reports needed to review the case or make any charging decisions.

A Baton Rouge Police spokesman said that the call was ultimately made by the chief and shot down the union’s claim that moving forward with the disciplinary hearing was outside the norm.

“It is not uncommon for administrative hearings to take place before matters are processed or adjudicated in a criminal court. This has occurred in at least eight (8) other cases in the past,” wrote spokesman L’Jean McKneely.

“Disciplinary hearings are based on administrative matters involving alleged violations of departmental policies and procedures rather than the criminal charges,” McKneely added.

While the union’s letter does not identify which officers will appear for disciplinary hearings this week, sources tell the WAFB I-TEAM that these hearings deal with the actions and arrests of Deputy Chief Troy Lawrence Sr., Jesse Barcelona, Todd Thomas, and Douglas Chustz. The union’s letter says only three of those officers will appear for a hearing and it was unclear which three of the officers would appear.

Police issued warrants for those officers back in September stemming from a 2020 use of force incident.

According to the warrants, in 2020 those officers played a role in covering up a situation where a suspect was taken into a suspect into a bathroom at BRPD’s First District Precinct building and violently strip searched him.

In a news conference announcing those arrests, Chief Paul said at some point during the interaction an officer who was present for the beating activated their department issued taser as a scare tactic.

Unknown to those officers, the use of the department-issued taser activated one officer’s body camera, according to Paul.

When those officers became aware that the search was being recorded, a supervisor conspired with them to get rid of the footage and hide evidence of the strip search, according to Chief Paul.

Troy Lawrence Sr. ranked higher than the other officers at the time and previously commanded the street crimes units. He was promoted and became one of BRPD’s highest ranking deputy chiefs under Paul in 2020.

Attorneys for some of those officers were unable to be reached or declined to comment Wednesday.

