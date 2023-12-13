I-TEAM: Deputy released after arrest on video voyeurism, rape charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Deputy is out on a $175,000 bond after his arrest on first degree rape and video voyeurism charges.

Mason Troth, 25, was arrested in Fordoche Tuesday night, according to jail records. Specifics about the incident that led up to his arrest were not immediately made public.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said officials in his office learned about Troth’s arrest late last night. Early this morning, Troth was placed on administrative leave.

“Everyone is innocent until proven guilty. However, we’re going to do what we have to. Law enforcement is not above the law,” said Travis.

Travis was not immediately caught up on Troth’s employment and disciplinary history, but said he believes Troth has worked with the agency at least a year and half and did not have any notable disciplinary issues during his employment.

