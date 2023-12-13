Facebook
GBRFB hosting food giveaways in EBR, Iberville parishes on Wednesday

(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a chance for families in need to receive some extra help this holiday season.

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is hosting two food giveaways on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

In Iberville Parish, residents can stop by Veteran’s Park between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. to get free food. The address is 3862 LA-70 in Pierre Part, La.

To participate, bring a photo ID and proof of residency. Clients will have to register at the event.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, there will be a mobile food distribution happening from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at 3363 Beechwood Drive near Winbourne Avenue, while supplies last.

