GBRFB hosting food giveaways in EBR, Assumption parishes on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a chance for families in need to receive some extra help this holiday season.

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is hosting two food giveaways on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

In Assumption Parish, residents can stop by Veteran’s Park between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. to get free food. The address is 3862 LA-70 in Pierre Part, La.

To participate, bring a photo ID and proof of residency. Clients will have to register at the event.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, there will be a mobile food distribution happening from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at 3363 Beechwood Drive near Winbourne Avenue, while supplies last.

