Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Former President Barack Obama surprises kids with gifts

Former President Barack Obama surprised kids with gifts in Chicago. (Credit: WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By WBBM Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBBM) - Santa Claus came early for students at Parkside Academy in Chicago, but not just any Santa.

Former President Barack Obama surprised pre-K students with a bag full of gifts on Tuesday.

Obama entered the class dressed in a Santa hat yelling, “I’m skinny Santa!”

The holiday visit was the perfect gift for students ahead of their winter break.

The former president then spent time reading the book “Santa’s Got To Go” to the little ones.

It is about a family who takes in Santa Claus after his sleigh breaks down and then learns that he is not the best houseguest.

Copyright 2023 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taliyah Jackson
Police asking for help to locate missing teen who may be in danger
Terrence Graves
Southern University names Terrence Graves as new head football coach
An investigator was called to the scene and determined that the fire started at an outlet in...
Electrical malfunction sparks fire at auto repair shop
The owners of OpenEyes are warning people to always protect themselves, their valuable items,...
Father-son duo urging you to have ‘open eyes’ this holiday season
LSU's Kateri Poole (55) drives against Utah's Jenna Johnson and Dasia Young (34) during the...
Kateri Poole no longer with LSU women’s basketball program, Kim Mulkey confirms

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington, on Nov. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott...
The Supreme Court will rule on limits on a commonly used abortion medication
This image provides a side-by-side comparison of supernova remnant Cassiopeia A (Cas A) as...
Webb telescope captures detailed look inside a supernova
Ciara and Russell Wilson have welcomed a new baby girl.
Ciara, Russell Wilson welcome baby girl
With the help of innovative technology, procedures on the spine are faster, less invasive, and...
YOUR HEALTH: Guidance technology for spine surgeries
Andre Braugher, an Emmy-winning actor, has died. aged 61. (ASSOCIATED PRESS, NBCUNIVERSAL)
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61