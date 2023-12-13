Crews resume Intracoastal Bridge project; here’s when it’s expected to be completed

WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drivers have been waiting on a project to replace the Intracoastal Bridge in West Baton Rouge Parish. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (La. DOTD) started phase one of the project in April of 2022.

The Intracoastal project is coming back to life after being delayed for months. La. DOTD said the project will be done by the end of 2024, which is significantly delayed from their original promise. Progress on construction was halted in the Spring after DOTD found that the piers for the bridge were sinking more than expected. Since then, a fix was engineered, and the contractor, Kiewit Construction, has had a sub-contractor working on low mobility grouting to stabilize the piers. That is expected to be completed before the end of this year. Kiewit will begin construction work on the bridge again in early 2024.

“We’re excited to see Phase 1 going in right now,” said Kevin Durbin, the Director of Public Works in West Baton Rouge Parish. “That facility will carry both northbound and southbound traffic until the second phase, the northbound structure is built.”

He said the new facilities will be much wider and larger than the original facilities, and should also last longer.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Parish Council Building on Thursday, Dec. 14. The council is going to be adopting the 2024 budget and will be discussing the master plan. The consultants will be back in January to finalize it.

Durbin said the council will be attempting to adopt an ordinance where the owners of detention ponds will be responsible for perpetually maintaining them so that the government won’t be responsible now or in the future for maintaining mandated detention and retention ponds.

These ponds are built to hold water and prevent surrounding areas from flooding.

“We are fortunate in West Baton Rouge Parish, for those who remember the 2016 floods, and I know a lot of us do, we were what they called the donut hole in the Baton Rouge region, but the fact is that we are continuing to grow, growing now, we will continue to grow in the future, and we want to get ahead of that eight ball make sure these detention ponds are being installed well before the development has any negative impacts on its surroundings,” said Durbin.

West Baton Rouge Parish has a $1 million project going on right now to widen and deepen Bayou Stumpy located on the north end of the parish in between Tiger Bayou and Bayou Poydras. It was the one canal that flooded in 2016.

That project should be done in the next 60 or 90 days, Durbin said.

