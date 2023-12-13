Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Church baptizes 141 people in one day: ‘We have never seen anything like this’

FILE -- A multisite Upstate Church in South Carolina baptized 141 new believers on Dec. 3.
FILE -- A multisite Upstate Church in South Carolina baptized 141 new believers on Dec. 3.(cameris via Canva)
By Todd Williams and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A church in South Carolina says its team baptized more than 100 worshippers in just one day.

Representatives with the First Baptist Church said 141 people were baptized on Dec. 3 after an evangelistic teaching series on church ordinances.

“We have never seen anything like this in our church,” BaptistPress quoted senior pastor Wayne Bray. “To think that 141 people followed the Lord in baptism is truly unimaginable for me. I feel so blessed to be the pastor of Upstate Church.”

Membership at the multisite church has reportedly grown by more than 57 percent in the past decade.

In addition to three sites in the Simpsonville area, campuses are in Anderson, Greenville and Mauldin.

“Our hope was to have someone scheduled for baptism in every service on every campus,” Bray said. “This was overwhelming.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU's Kateri Poole (55) drives against Utah's Jenna Johnson and Dasia Young (34) during the...
Kateri Poole no longer with LSU women’s basketball program, Kim Mulkey confirms
Billy's Boudin and Cracklins'
Billy’s Boudin and Cracklins launches new website that offers shipping nationwide
Baton Rouge Police Department unit and crime scene tape.
Domestic incident leads to shooting in BR
Louisiana has transferred 18 incarcerated women from the Jetson Center for Youth in Baker to...
Convictions of female Frickey carjackers force transfer of women prisoners to all-male Angola
Robert Pepitone
Man arrested on child pornography charges, deputies say

Latest News

In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
A dog was found a week after she went missing in the desert.
Dog survives being lost in desert for a week, found by strangers
A dog was found a week after it went missing in the desert. (SOURCE: KMPH, Bridgette Brannan,...
Dog survives being lost in desert for a week, found by strangers
Source: CNN, POOL, IDF HANDOUT, X, @COGATONLINE, X/@cogatonline
Biden warns Netanyahu Israel is starting to lose support
A Clarksville mom is searching for somewhere to live after her home was destroyed in...
Baby survives after being sucked up in tornado