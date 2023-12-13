CHRISTMAS 2023: Giveaways happening in Baton Rouge, surrounding communities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Christmas is near, and there will be several giveaways leading up to the joyful day this season.

Below is a list of giveaway events happening in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas:

On Saturday, December 16, at 8 a.m., the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging will be hosting its annual Christmas giveaway located at Louisiana Leadership Institute on 5763 Hooper Road.

EBR Council on Aging Christmas giveaway (Shalyric Self | EBR Council on Aging)

On Wednesday, December 20, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., there will be a toy giveaway and tree lighting including music, food and hot chocolate. The event will be located at 6650 Cedar Grove Drive.

Christmas in Glen Oaks toy giveaway (Christmas in Glen Oaks)

On Wednesday, December 20, from 10 a.m. until, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office will also host a turkey giveaway at 6650 Cedar Grove Drive. Officials say a special gift will also be given.

EBRSO turkey giveaway (East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)

