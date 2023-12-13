Facebook
Baton Rouge man sentenced to more than 3 years in prison in dogfighting ring case

(pexels.com)
By Emily Davison
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was sentenced Wednesday, Dec. 13, to more than three years in prison for his involvement in an interstate dogfighting ring that involved at least 89 dogs and puppies.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 35-year-old Antonio Atkins is the last of seven defendants to be sentenced in the case. He will serve 41 months in prison “for his part in a conspiracy to sponsor, exhibit, possess and transport animals in an interstate animal fighting venture,” and for “possessing an animal in such a venture, all in violation of the Animal Welfare Act.”

On July 13, Atkins pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiring to violate the Animal Welfare Act (AWA) to sponsor and exhibit animals in an animal fighting venture and to possess and transport animals for purposes of participation in an animal fighting venture, as well as two counts of violating the AWA by possessing an animal in an animal fighting venture.

The U.S. Department of Justice says the following six individuals were previously sentenced for their involvement:

• Eric “EZ” Williams, Baton Rouge, Louisiana: 60 months in prison

• Corey Brown, Baton Rouge, Louisiana: 50 months in prison

• Clay Turner, Loranger, Louisiana: 36 months in prison

• Dangelo Dontae Cornish, Greensburg, Louisiana: 16 months in prison

• Aquintas Kantrell Singleton, Baton Rouge, Louisiana: 12 months and a day in prison

• David Guidry III, of Independence, Louisiana: 12 months and a day in prison

An Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation initially uncovered the ring. Eighty-nine pit bull dogs and puppies were seized, according to the DOJ.

“Today’s sentencing is the final chapter of a grim conspiracy to train and kill dogs for sadistic sport,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD). “We commend the investigators and prosecutors who worked on this case and brought these individuals to justice.”

