“Adopt an elf” to help a child in need

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is asking you to “adopt an elf” and advocate for a student in need.

In order to help, you can go to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System website.

Below are steps you can take to do your part:

Find an elf to adopt and write down their wishlist

Add the elf to your cart

Proceed to checkout, add your information, and place your order

Purchase the gift(s) from the elf’s wishlist on your own from a store

Print and fill out the form with your Elf’s information and secure it to the gift(s) – forms will be available at our office if you are unable to print one on your own

Drop your gifts off at the EBRPSS Central Office Front Desk

Please leave gifts unwrapped or use a gift bag with tissue paper instead of wrapping paper

Monetary donations are also being accepted and will be used to purchase gifts for elves that have not yet been adopted.

