“Adopt an elf” to help a child in need

Adopt an elf
Adopt an elf(EBR Schools)
By Alece Courville
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is asking you to “adopt an elf” and advocate for a student in need.

In order to help, you can go to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System website.

Below are steps you can take to do your part:

  • Find an elf to adopt and write down their wishlist
  • Add the elf to your cart
  • Proceed to checkout, add your information, and place your order
  • Purchase the gift(s) from the elf’s wishlist on your own from a store
  • Print and fill out the form with your Elf’s information and secure it to the gift(s) – forms will be available at our office if you are unable to print one on your own
  • Drop your gifts off at the EBRPSS Central Office Front Desk

Please leave gifts unwrapped or use a gift bag with tissue paper instead of wrapping paper

Monetary donations are also being accepted and will be used to purchase gifts for elves that have not yet been adopted.

