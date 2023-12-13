Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2 people displaced due to overnight house fire; home a total loss

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire overnight that left two people displaced.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13 in the 6600 block of Winbourne Avenue near E Brookstown Drive.

According to a spokesman with BRFD, firefighters arrived on the scene to find 75 percent of the home engulfed in flames.

Those living in the home were found safe outside.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control before they could spread to nearby homes.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the residents. Fire investigators are working to figure out the cause.

The home is considered a total loss.

Officials said there was a fire at the same address on Dec. 4, 2023, that was accidentally set by the occupant burning debris too close to the home.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire overnight that left...
The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire overnight that left two people displaced.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire overnight that left...
The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire overnight that left two people displaced.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire overnight that left...
The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire overnight that left two people displaced.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taliyah Jackson
Police asking for help to locate missing teen who may be in danger
Terrence Graves
Southern University names Terrence Graves as new head football coach
An investigator was called to the scene and determined that the fire started at an outlet in...
Electrical malfunction sparks fire at auto repair shop
The owners of OpenEyes are warning people to always protect themselves, their valuable items,...
Father-son duo urging you to have ‘open eyes’ this holiday season
LSU's Kateri Poole (55) drives against Utah's Jenna Johnson and Dasia Young (34) during the...
Kateri Poole no longer with LSU women’s basketball program, Kim Mulkey confirms

Latest News

Find out what residents of the west side of the river can expect next year.
West Baton Rouge Parish Council members to discuss upcoming year at meeting
GBRFB hosting food giveaways in EBR, Assumption parishes on Wednesday
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
CONSUMER REPORTS: Store return round-up
Intracoastal bridge project
Crews resume Intracoastal Bridge project; here’s when it’s expected to be completed