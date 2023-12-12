Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

YOUR HEALTH: A holiday miracle: Surviving a stroke while pregnant

Pregnancy is a time of joy and anticipation, but for some, it holds a hidden risk—the...
Pregnancy is a time of joy and anticipation, but for some, it holds a hidden risk—the increased risk of stroke.(Ivanhoe Newswire)
By Marsha Lewis, Roque Correa and Matt Goldschmidt
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Pregnancy is a time of joy and anticipation, but for some, it holds a hidden risk—the increased risk of stroke. Although relatively low compared to other health issues, the CDC reports that the risk is increasing in pregnant women. In fact, pregnant women may be up to three times more likely to suffer a stroke than non-pregnant women of the same age.

Briana Grant was 24 years old and 24 weeks pregnant when she had a stroke.

“I couldn’t see anything. I mean, I couldn’t even see my hand in front of my face,” she said.

She was alone and slipping in and out of consciousness. When she woke up, she phoned a friend who called for help.

“She was having symptoms because of a blockage of a major vessel in the head. She wasn’t getting enough blood flow to the brain. When that happens to people, a small portion of the brain dies pretty much immediately within a matter of minutes,” said Dr. Richard Bellon, a neurointerventional surgeon at Swedish Medical Center.

Although rare, Dr. Bellon says some problems associated with pregnancy can increase the risk of stroke. They include high blood pressure, pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes, and blood clots. And once a stroke happens, every minute counts.

“We try to get the blood vessel open as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Bellon.

He used a catheter through a small puncture in Briana’s hip.

“We navigate that up into the neck and then we put an even smaller tube up into the brain and essentially apply suction to that to suck the clot out,” explained Dr. Bellon.

When Grant woke up her speech was slurred, and her entire left side was weak.

Grant says at that point, she was more worried about her baby than herself.

The stroke didn’t affect her unborn baby. And, three months later, the inspiration behind his mother’s miraculous recovery.

Her doctors still don’t know what caused Grant’s stroke, but they emphasize the importance of keeping yourself and your baby healthy during pregnancy by not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, choosing healthy foods, and staying physically active.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU's Kateri Poole (55) drives against Utah's Jenna Johnson and Dasia Young (34) during the...
Kateri Poole no longer with LSU women’s basketball program, Kim Mulkey confirms
Billy's Boudin and Cracklins'
Billy’s Boudin and Cracklins launches new website that offers shipping nationwide
Baton Rouge Police Department unit and crime scene tape.
Domestic incident leads to shooting in BR
Louisiana has transferred 18 incarcerated women from the Jetson Center for Youth in Baker to...
Convictions of female Frickey carjackers force transfer of women prisoners to all-male Angola
Robert Pepitone
Man arrested on child pornography charges, deputies say

Latest News

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness: What is it & how to protect your pup?
Just in time for breast cancer awareness month, scientists are exploring a technology that can...
YOUR HEALTH: Burning away breast cancer tumors with MUSE
Find out how dog daycares and grooming spaces are boosting cleaning measures to keep dogs...
Dog daycares, groomers take precautions against mysterious illness
Scientists are exploring a technology that can kill some breast tumors without patients having...
YOUR HEALTH: Burning away breast cancer tumors with MUSE