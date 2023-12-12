Facebook
Weekend rain possible, but first, enjoy a mild and dry week

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s Forecast: Cold temperatures again this morning will give way to a mild afternoon, with highs topping out in the mid 60s. Some high clouds make a return today, but no rainfall is expected.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 12
Rest of This Week

A quiet weather pattern will persist through Friday as we await the arrival of our next storm system this weekend. Chilly mornings in the 40s will give way to mild afternoons, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll see some intervals of clouds from Wednesday through Friday but should stay dry during that stretch.

More Weekend Rain

Rain chances return to the area this weekend, although there is still above-normal uncertainty with regards to rain chances, amounts, and timing. Scattered rains could arrive as soon as Saturday morning as a potent upper-low moves across the Deep South. But with surface low pressure expected to develop over the Gulf of Mexico and remain to our south, the heaviest rains also should remain to our south.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 12
For now, I’ve got Saturday’s rain chances posted around 50%, with rains mostly diminishing by Sunday morning. It’s still quite possible that those Saturday rain chances may have to be bumped a bit higher with a cool front moving through the region. The latest outlook from the Weather Prediction Center shows rain totals averaging 0.25″-1.00″ locally through early next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 12
Extended Outlook

A quiet pattern looks to return for much of next week in the wake of the weekend rains. Similar to this week, we’ll see chilly mornings, mild afternoons, and mainly dry weather through at least Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 12
