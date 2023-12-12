Spiked Eggnog Cabanocey

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Eggnog is found on many tables in Cajun Country during the Christmas season. Many believe that the “nog” in eggnog comes from the word “noggin,” a small wooden mug in which the drink was served. Try it with Chef John Folse’s Still’Water Liquor for extra festivities this holiday season!

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 12–15 Servings

Ingredients:

2 eggs, separated

2 quarts heavy whipping cream

1-pound powdered sugar

2 tbsps pure vanilla extract

1 cup Still’Water Rum

1 cup Still’Water Bourbon

¼ tsp ground allspice

pinch ground cloves

freshly grated nutmeg for garnis

Method:

In a heavy-bottomed saucepot, heat cream to 190°F. Do not boil or allow cream to form a skin on top. Place egg yolks in an electric mixer and beat 2–3 minutes or until light and fluffy. Slowly add powdered sugar, beating constantly until mixture has a ribbon-like texture. Thoroughly blend in vanilla, rum and bourbon.

Pour in approximately 1 quart of hot cream while blending slowly to temper yolks. Slowly pour egg mixture into pot of cream, whisking constantly. Allow to stand covered approximately 1 hour to blend flavors. Add allspice and cloves. Refrigerate mixture a minimum of 3 hours. When ready to serve, whisk egg whites until stiff but not dry. Using a rubber spatula, fold whites into eggnog mixture.

Pour into a serving bowl and sprinkle with nutmeg.

