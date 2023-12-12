Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Southern University names Terrence Graves as new head football coach

Terrence Graves
Terrence Graves(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University has named Terrence Graves as the new head coach of its football team.

Graves was announced as coach on Tuesday, Dec 12. He was previously the assistant head coach, special teams coordinator, and linebackers coach.

He was also named the interim Southern University head football coach for the remainder of its season after Eric Dooley was relieved of his duties.

RELATED: Eric Dooley out as Southern University Football head coach

Graves and the safeties coach Sean Wallace led the Jags to a 27-22 victory over Grambling State in the 50th Bayou Classic. The Jaguars finished with a 6-5 season.

He has won nine championships, five SWAC Championships and four HBCU National Championships, according to the university. He helped guide Southern to the 1997 and 2003 HBCU National Championship and 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2003 SWAC Championship.

Graves is also the only person in Bayou Classic history to win on both sides as a head coach.

Southern University Athletics will be holding a press conference on Wednesday, Dec 13, to officially introduce the 21st head football coach.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU's Kateri Poole (55) drives against Utah's Jenna Johnson and Dasia Young (34) during the...
Kateri Poole no longer with LSU women’s basketball program, Kim Mulkey confirms
Billy's Boudin and Cracklins'
Billy’s Boudin and Cracklins launches new website that offers shipping nationwide
Baton Rouge Police Department unit and crime scene tape.
Domestic incident leads to shooting in BR
Louisiana has transferred 18 incarcerated women from the Jetson Center for Youth in Baker to...
Convictions of female Frickey carjackers force transfer of women prisoners to all-male Angola
Robert Pepitone
Man arrested on child pornography charges, deputies say

Latest News

LSU's Kateri Poole (55) drives against Utah's Jenna Johnson and Dasia Young (34) during the...
Kateri Poole no longer with LSU women’s basketball program, Kim Mulkey confirms
The Tiger trio of Angel Reese, Mikaylah Williams, and Aneesah Morrow all scored in...
Big 3 combines for 65; lifts LSU Lady Tigers over ULL 83-53
Jayden Daniels
LSU senior QB Jayden Daniels wins Heisman Trophy
LSU senior quarterback Jayden Daniels has been named the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner.
Jayden Daniels Heisman Presser