Southern to host adjunct faculty job fair

The university’s Office of Human Resources is hosting an adjunct faculty job fair on Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is looking to hire new personnel.

It’s happening at the University Event Center on campus. The address is 8101 James J. Prestage Street.

To apply online before the job fair, click here.

Applicants must bring their resumes and transcripts and must have at least 18 graduate hours in an academic area.

Southern says hiring occurs for these positions year-round. Positions are posted to accumulate pools of applicants for hire as needs arise. Staff from the academic units will be available to review resumes and transcripts onsite.

