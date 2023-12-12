Southern to host adjunct faculty job fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is looking to hire new personnel.

The university’s Office of Human Resources is hosting an adjunct faculty job fair on Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s happening at the University Event Center on campus. The address is 8101 James J. Prestage Street.

To apply online before the job fair, click here .

Applicants must bring their resumes and transcripts and must have at least 18 graduate hours in an academic area.

Southern says hiring occurs for these positions year-round. Positions are posted to accumulate pools of applicants for hire as needs arise. Staff from the academic units will be available to review resumes and transcripts onsite.

