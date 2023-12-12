The Salvation Army is running low on Christmas gifts for children in need

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A call for Christmas gift donations is going out by The Salvation Army of Baton Rouge.

The group recently unveiled its 2023 Angel Tree. It’s a program that aims to provide every child in need in the Baton Rouge area with clothing, shoes, coats, and toys for the holidays.

“We give them hopefully some toys, some clothing, some shoes and we just try to fill them up as much as we can and hopefully give them the best Christmas they can this year,” said Aniyah Downey, a core mission associate for The Salvation Army.

After only a week of sorting and packaging gifts for the program, The Salvation Army is running low on toys, clothing, and shoes for children in need.

According to the group, those who adopt angels have great intentions, but there are times when an angel only receives one or two items or no items at all. In these cases, The Salvation Army provides the missing gifts. The group is running out of items to backfill these angel requests.

So far in the year 2023, more than 1,100 children have registered for the Angel Tree Program. The program is for children ages 12 and under.

Donations can be brought to The Salvation Army in person at 7361 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.

“Anything that they are able to donate helps. Even if it’s just one little car toy because it’s going to go to that family. It’s not just going to bins and being stocked up,” Downey said.

For details about a registry available from Walmart, click here.

