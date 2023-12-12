Facebook
Overnight closures start Dec. 12 for three I-10 on and off-ramps

By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Overnight closures for three on and off-ramps along I-10 in Baton Rouge are set to begin Tuesday night, December 12.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the closures will impact the I-10 West on-ramp at Dalrymple Drive, the I-10 West off-ramp at Dalrymple Drive, and the I-10 West on-ramp at Perkins Road.

Officials said the nightly closures are expected to last from Tuesday, December 12, through Thursday, December 14. The Dalrymple on and off-ramp closures will last from 10 p.m. through 5 a.m. each day. The Perkins Road on-ramp closure will last from 7 p.m. through 5 a.m. each day.

Crews will use the closures as an opportunity to install concrete barriers as part of the I-10 Widening Project in the Baton Rouge area.

DOTD officials urge all drivers to be patient and cautious when driving through the work zones.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

