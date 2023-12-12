Newly-elected AG discusses recent campaign, plans for office

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Newly-elected Attorney General, Liz Murrill, addressed the Capital City during a luncheon on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Murrill discussed her recent campaign and her plans for the Attorney General’s office.

She won 66 percent of the vote against her opponent during the election on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The luncheon took place at Café Américain on Jefferson Highway. It started at noon.

