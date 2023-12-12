Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Newly-elected AG discusses recent campaign, plans for office

The luncheon is happening at Café Américain on Jefferson Highway. It starts at noon.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Newly-elected Attorney General, Liz Murrill, addressed the Capital City during a luncheon on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Murrill discussed her recent campaign and her plans for the Attorney General’s office.

She won 66 percent of the vote against her opponent during the election on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The luncheon took place at Café Américain on Jefferson Highway. It started at noon.

RELATED LINKS
Louisiana will have its first-ever female attorney general
Liz Murrill announces run for Attorney General

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU's Kateri Poole (55) drives against Utah's Jenna Johnson and Dasia Young (34) during the...
Kateri Poole no longer with LSU women’s basketball program, Kim Mulkey confirms
Billy's Boudin and Cracklins'
Billy’s Boudin and Cracklins launches new website that offers shipping nationwide
Baton Rouge Police Department unit and crime scene tape.
Domestic incident leads to shooting in BR
Louisiana has transferred 18 incarcerated women from the Jetson Center for Youth in Baker to...
Convictions of female Frickey carjackers force transfer of women prisoners to all-male Angola
Robert Pepitone
Man arrested on child pornography charges, deputies say

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch...
Zelenskyy visits Capitol Hill and the White House with US aid for Ukraine at risk of collapse
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 12
Subtle warming trend to conclude this week; some rain still expected Saturday
Christmas came early this year for over 100 families in north Baton Rouge.
Community group spreads holiday cheer, gifting toys and meals to families in need
Lucy's Reopens with Massive Expansion and Saints Game Day Bash
Lucy’s doubles size of flagship Tchoupitoulas location with $3.5 million expansion