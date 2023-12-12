Facebook
Newly-elected AG to discuss recent campaign, plans for office

The luncheon is happening at Café Américain on Jefferson Highway. It starts at noon.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Newly-elected Attorney General, Liz Murrill, will address the Capital City during a luncheon on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Murrill is expected to discuss her recent campaign and her plans for the Attorney General’s office.

She won 66 percent of the vote against her opponent during the election on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The luncheon is happening at Café Américain on Jefferson Highway. It starts at noon.

