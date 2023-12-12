Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Multiple dogs killed after snowmachine collides with sled, officials say

After several days of dreary weather, visitors were treated to this view of North America's...
After several days of dreary weather, visitors were treated to this view of North America's tallest peak, Mount McKinley, on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2014, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)(Becky Bohrer | AP)
By Joey Klecka and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTWELL, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - Multiple sled dogs were killed and others injured after a musher was hit by a snowmachine rider Monday afternoon, according to officials.

Iditarod race director Mark Nordman said the collision happened along the Denali highway near Cantwell, which KTUU reports is a popular training location for dog sled teams in the winter.

It is also unclear exactly how many dogs were killed, according to KTUU. Alaska State Troopers reported two dogs were killed and two others injured.

Nordman said musher, Jim Lanier, told him three dogs were confirmed dead after the crash. Lanier also said he was not on the sled that was hit, but couldn’t confirm who the musher involved was.

Troopers said no people were hurt in the incident after they responded to the call around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials said the driver of the snowmachine stopped to help after the crash and was in contact with investigators. Alcohol has been ruled out as a factor, and no arrests or citations have been made, according to troopers.

KTUU reports this crash is the second deadly collision between a snowmachine and sled dog team in a month. It follows a report of five-time Iditarod winner Dallas Seavey’s team was hit by a snowmachine rider on Nov. 17, killing two dogs. That snowmachiner was cited for negligent driving.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU's Kateri Poole (55) drives against Utah's Jenna Johnson and Dasia Young (34) during the...
Kateri Poole no longer with LSU women’s basketball program, Kim Mulkey confirms
Billy's Boudin and Cracklins'
Billy’s Boudin and Cracklins launches new website that offers shipping nationwide
Baton Rouge Police Department unit and crime scene tape.
Domestic incident leads to shooting in BR
Louisiana has transferred 18 incarcerated women from the Jetson Center for Youth in Baker to...
Convictions of female Frickey carjackers force transfer of women prisoners to all-male Angola
Robert Pepitone
Man arrested on child pornography charges, deputies say

Latest News

Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
Police ask for charges in fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue leader
Pamela D. of Pueblo, Colorado, recently won the $5.2 million Colorado Lotto+ jackpot.
$5 million lottery winner says she will share her winnings to help improve the community
Manchester High School identified the student as 17-year-old Brandon Smith.
High school football player dies day before state championship game
FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president remains leader of Ivy League school following backlash on antisemitism testimony
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch...
With Ukraine aid in peril, Zelenskyy pleads his case on Capitol Hill and at the White House