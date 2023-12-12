Lucy’s doubles size of flagship Tchoupitoulas location with $3.5 million expansion

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The iconic Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant in New Orleans is reopening after undergoing a massive 8,000-square-foot expansion.

Lucy’s will celebrate doubling the size of its flagship location with an “Epic Expansion Grand Opening” on Sun., Dec. 17.

The expansion at the historic 709 Tchoupitoulas Street property includes a new dining room, private event space, an expanded courtyard, a second balcony, more restrooms, and a new elevator.

The game day bash starts at 9 a.m. Sunday. The Saints host the New York Giants at the Caesar’s Superdome. Kick-off is at noon. Lucy’s celebration will continue with post-game celebrations as well.

Attendees can enjoy a complimentary Bloody Mary Bar, free select frozen drinks, and a game day buffet. The post-game party begins at 3 p.m. and features DJ Noisebox.

Throughout the day, guests can enjoy free shots all day, giveaways, $1 oysters, and a photo booth.

