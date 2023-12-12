Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Heartwarming decision: Officer adopts 4-week-old kitten after finding it in dumpster

North Charleston Police Officer Dontavis Jones adopted a kitten he found inside a dumpster. (Source: WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A police officer in South Carolina has a new feline friend.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, one of their officers recently made a surprising find while off-duty.

Officer Dontavis Jones found a 4-week-old kitten in an area dumpster.

The department said he took the kitty to the Charleston Animal Society for a health check.

After the feline received an all-clear, Jones made a “heartwarming decision” to adopt the little one, the animal shelter said.

Jones shared that he named his new family member Tabby Rashard Jones.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU's Kateri Poole (55) drives against Utah's Jenna Johnson and Dasia Young (34) during the...
Kateri Poole no longer with LSU women’s basketball program, Kim Mulkey confirms
Billy's Boudin and Cracklins'
Billy’s Boudin and Cracklins launches new website that offers shipping nationwide
Baton Rouge Police Department unit and crime scene tape.
Domestic incident leads to shooting in BR
Louisiana has transferred 18 incarcerated women from the Jetson Center for Youth in Baker to...
Convictions of female Frickey carjackers force transfer of women prisoners to all-male Angola
Robert Pepitone
Man arrested on child pornography charges, deputies say

Latest News

FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Sheriff’s office says Tesla was running on Autopilot moments before fatal tractor-trailer crash
The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
FILE - Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, a former Georgia election worker, testifies as her mother Ruby...
Georgia election worker says she feared for her life over fraud lies in Giuliani defamation case
Hyundai and Kia owners receiving calls about getting new anti-theft system
A Gainesville High School baseball player has died weeks after being seriously injured in a...
High school baseball player dies after being accidentally hit in head by bat