Father-son duo urging you to have ‘open eyes’ this holiday season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A busy holiday season means law enforcement will expect an uptick in crime. The owners of OpenEyes are warning people to always protect themselves, their valuable items, and their homes.

“One of the things that we like to emphasize for folks is the three elements of a crime,” said Jeff LeDuff with OpenEyes. “There has to be a perpetrator, there has to be a target and then there has to be an opportunity for those two to come together. We control the opportunity by the way we move in the community. By not being on that phone, it’s distracting.”

Former Baton Rouge Chief of Police Jeff LeDuff and son Kelly LeDuff travel across the country working with companies on the best strategies to keep their employees safe.

“It’s that time of year. Holiday time is a dangerous time, regardless of where you live,” said Kelly LeDuff. “We’re no strangers to crime in Baton Rouge. It’s a part of our everyday life, but we do have to be aware of the holiday season for sure.

As you go about your daily activities, he said it’s important to have a keen sense of what’s going on around you.

For example, if you have some holiday shopping to do, he said it’s not a good idea to bring the bags from the mall to your vehicle and go back inside and continue shopping. If you have to go back into the mall to shop, he recommends putting everything in the trunk and moving your vehicle to another side of the mall, where you plan on going next. Don’t let would-be perpetrators see you put everything in your vehicle and then leave your vehicle there.

LeDuff added that if you exit the mall and you see something that makes you feel uncomfortable, trust your gut instinct and call somebody.

You should also have your head on a swivel when pumping gas. The crimes that have started to spike in New Orleans at the gas pump have made their way to the Capital City, he said.

His first tip is to not use the outer isles because cameras don’t reach them. When possible, use the isles that can be seen from inside the store. Second, use your vehicle’s back door and the gas pump inside the tank as a barrier. You can easily get in your car, lock it, close it, and drive away. He said pumps are designed to be yanked out and break away if need be. You should always have a plan.

“We need alarms on our personal safety,” said LeDuff. “What is our personal alarm? What is our personal trigger that says this isn’t right, this is unusual, and here’s how I need to make my adjustments in this situation.”

Jeff LeDuff added that there is strength in numbers and it’s a good idea to travel in a group when going about your activities this season. Also, track your packages and have a good relationship with your neighbors so they can pick your packages up for you.

He also recommends getting an RFID cover. They are designed to safeguard your cards from electronic theft.

