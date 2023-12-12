Facebook
Entergy warns about uptick in scammers targeting customers

(WAFB)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy officials are warning customers about an uptick in scams.

Scammers have been attempting to contact customers, and the company expects the problem to continue through the holidays.

According to Entergy, someone from the company will never call customers to demand an immediate payment over the phone. In addition, Entergy representatives will never show up at a person’s door unannounced.

Entergy officials recommend that customers only pay their bills online through myEntergy.com.

Customers who suspect they have been the target of a scam should follow the below steps:

  • Contact Entergy by calling 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak with an Entergy customer service representative.
  • Inform your bank or financial institution, which may then direct you to other protective measures.
  • Contact the proper authorities, such as the local police, the state attorney general’s office, the Better Business Bureau, or the Federal Trade Commission.
  • If feel you are in immediate danger and the suspected scammer is present, call 911.

