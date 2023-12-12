Electrical malfunction sparks fire at auto repair shop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An electrical malfunction sparked a fire at an auto repair shop in Baton Rouge on Monday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the commercial building fire took place at 10374 S. Choctaw Drive near N Sherwood Forest Drive around 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, firefighters found fire coming from the back of the shop.

An investigator was called to the scene and determined that the fire started at an outlet in the back of the business. (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

They entered the business and were able to contain the fire.

The rest of the building had heavy smoke and water damage.

An investigator was called to the scene and determined that the fire started at an outlet in the back of the business.

The fire caused about $750,000 in damages.

BRPD, EMS, and Entergy also responded to the scene.

