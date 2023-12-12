Dreaming of a warm Christmas: Early outlook absent of any winter chill

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Recent chilly mornings may have you dreaming of a white Christmas, but with a little less than two weeks left until Santa’s arrival, the early outlook says keep dreaming. A white Christmas is already quite rare in our part of the world and the deck of cards that Mother Nature is dealing appears to be stacked against any real winter chill. In fact, winter coats may be on hiatus for a while later this month as a potentially mild pattern overspreads much of the country.

NOAA’s Official Outlook

The 8-to-14-day temperature outlook map issued by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) on Monday, December 11 features shades of orange and red across most of the nation. For fans of cold weather and wintry precipitation, those are not the colors you want to see. Above-normal temperatures are favored across almost the entirety of the lower-48, with greatest odds of unusual warmth shown in the Upper Midwest.

8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center issued on Monday, Dec. 11 and valid Dec. 19-25. Above-normal temperatures are favored across most of the United States. (WAFB)

Locally, the CPC gives our area a 50%-60% of experiencing above-normal temperatures in the days leading up to and through Christmas Day.

8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center issued on Monday, Dec. 11 and valid Dec. 19-25. Above-normal temperatures are favored across the southern states. Locally, CPC places odds at 50%-60% of above-normal temperatures occurring during that stretch. (WAFB)

You might be thinking, ok, Christmas is still nearly two weeks away and this can all still change, right? And the answer is, yes, there is always uncertainty in forecasting, particularly when looking beyond the next 7-10 days. However, the following from CPC’s outlook discussion may dampen hopes for any significant change:

“FORECAST CONFIDENCE FOR THE 8-14 DAY PERIOD: Above average, 4 out of 5, due to good agreement among the temperature and precipitation tools.”

Why are forecasters so confident?

Forecaster confidence in the unusual warmth centered around Christmas is strengthened by a remarkable consensus among weather models, especially ensemble guidance. In short, ensemble model guidance in weather involves running multiple simulations of a particular model, each with slightly varied initial conditions. These ensemble members help meteorologists assess the range of possible outcomes, accounting for uncertainties in the atmosphere, and ultimately enhancing the accuracy and reliability of weather predictions.

The output from the latest runs of our two most prominent ensemble systems, the EPS and GEFS, is rather remarkable in terms of the similarities. The maps below show temperature anomalies, or deviations from normal, for the 5-day stretch ending on Christmas. Again, we see a lot of red across the contiguous U.S., indicating above-normal temperatures. And it’s not hard to see how the CPC arrived at the outlook shown above.

Forecast surface temperature anomalies for the 5-day period ending on Christmas (Dec. 25) from the EPS (left) and GEFS (right). Note that above-normal temperatures are forecast for the majority of the United States. (Tropical Tidbits)

Now, all of the red on those maps may have you thinking of blazing heat and record temperatures, but it’s important to pay attention to the details. In our part of the world, the two ensembles show anomalies of ~2°-3°C, which translates to temperatures around Christmas that are approximately 3°-5°F above normal for our region. So, a white Christmas appears highly unlikely at this point, but these outlooks don’t necessarily mean we’ll be sweating through Christmas either.

Why is Christmas trending warm?

El Niño has been our friend in recent weeks, leading to a pattern change that has delivered drought-relieving rains. But our newly minted friend may be a foe to those looking for a colder Christmas. El Niño often enhances the Pacific jet stream and that appears to be a key part of what model guidance is latching onto for the remainder of December. The strengthened Pacific jet stream results in a west-to-east-dominant flow across the United States, which in turn keeps cold air bottled up in the Arctic. Instead, milder Pacific air is carried across the country by that prevailing flow. I’ve added some notes to the EPS upper-air map below to better explain how it all works.

Forecast upper-air pattern for the 5-day period ending on Christmas (Dec. 25) from the EPS. A prevailing west-to-east flow would tend to keep cold air bottled up across the Arctic and result in mild (warm) weather for most of the United States. (Tropical Tidbits)

OK, Mr. Grinch, how long will this pattern last?

I don’t want to leave cold-weather fans with a completely sour taste in your mouths heading into Christmas. While there is rather high confidence that much of the U.S. will see above-normal temperatures during the latter part of December, some of our seasonal forecasting tools point toward a potential pattern change in January. While confidence that far out is lower than the outlook for the next couple of weeks, it’s a glimmer of hope for those who prefer colder temperatures. Paraphrasing the Grinch, perhaps we will feast, feast, feast on cooler temperatures in the early part of 2024.

