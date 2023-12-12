Facebook
Donations needed at BR shelter during colder weather

(WAFB)
By Alece Courville
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the cooler weather sticking around, a Baton Rouge shelter is getting busy and asking you to give back to those in need.

Anytime the temperature drops, St. Vincent de Paul prepares for that colder weather and how it affects the work they do.

“In 2021, we did about 20,000 guest nights. This year, we will do over 30,000 in just a two-year period,” explained Michael Acaldo, president of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge. 

When the forecast dips below 39 degrees, the shelter shifts its routine. They open their doors and make sure a warm place is available to those who need it, by creating more sleeping arrangements.

”Recently with families and single individuals coming to us, we’ve seen more than we’ve seen in the past,” Acaldo continued. 

The shelter also hopes to provide warm clothing and blankets to their guests. The items are distributed free of charge and available only because of donations from the community.

”We’re always in need of blankets and pillows, but gloves, scarves, and rain gear are very important,” Acaldo said.

Requested supplies include:

  • Adult coats
  • Blankets
  • Men, women, and children’s underwear
  • Socks
  • Knit caps
  • Gloves
  • Scarves
  • Reading glasses (all strengths)
  • Slippers
  • Towels and washcloths
  • Toiletry items such as deodorant, soap, shampoo, body wash, lotion, and body powder
  • Twin, full, and crib size sheets
  • Paper products (napkins, paper towels, toilet paper)
  • Disposable cups, plates, bowls, knives, forks, and spoons
  • Rain gear

Items can be dropped off at 1623 Convention St. or 220 St. Vincent de Paul Dr. in Baton Rouge. Call 225-383-7837 for more information.

