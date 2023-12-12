Developers seek public feedback for upcoming changes to downtown BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As downtown Baton Rouge continues to grow, you can expect to see new shops and restaurants opening soon. Now, you can play a part in what new businesses come to the area, like Daniel Unda’s new bar.

“To be nice. That’s the only thing we want. We want to be like downtown’s neighborhood bar,” Unda said.

Unda is opening his new bar, called “Somewhere,” downtown. It’s taking the place of Boudreaux and Thibodeaux’s on Third Street, sitting between three hotels, the Baton Rouge Police Department’s substation and a parking garage.

“This is the best real estate downtown. Plain and simple, it just is,” Unda said. “From the safety perspective to the sheer convenience of getting to this place, it’s second to none.”

And from working in the area through college to having his wedding here, Unda said downtown Baton Rouge also holds a special place in his heart.

“My livelihood has been tied so deeply to downtown that I wanted to make sure I put my future in the hands of downtown because I believe in it, and it’s been good to me so far,” Unda explained.

This is something Director of the Downtown Development District Whitney Hoffman Sayal wants to convey to local business owners looking for a new space.

“Identify areas that we could use more storefront space that is unoccupied currently, and then working with them to figure out how we recruit more businesses,” Hoffman Sayal said.

One way they’re doing that is offering a retail survey to get feedback and suggestions for what should come to the area.

“To get input from the public about what it is that would bring them downtown, or for our residents that are already here, what they would like to see downtown that would make it even more livable,” Hoffman Sayal continued.

As downtown continues to see growth in the number of people living and working here, Hoffman Sayal believes adding more store options will offer a nice balance of work and play.

“Challenging, but it’s exciting to have. I mean, that’s one of the things I love about downtown, is that you have a variety of different types of groups of people here all interacting together,” Hoffman Sayal said.

It’s also a place where Unda can see his dreams come true.

“People don’t share their dreams,” Unda said. “The only way you can share those is by making them a reality, and I can’t wait for this to be a reality.”

Somewhere is set to open on January 15.

If you’re interested in taking the Downtown Retail Survey, you have until Monday to fill it out.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.