Detectives working to identify man accused of spending over $6,000 on stolen credit card in Hammond

If you recognize this person, contact Tangipahoa Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Detectives in Tangipahoa Parish are turning to the public for information that may lead to the identity of a man accused of spending over $6,000 on a stolen credit card at a Home Depot store in Hammond.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said that his office has identified a suspect in surveillance video provided by the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

