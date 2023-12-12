Community group spreads holiday cheer, gifting toys and meals to families in need

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Christmas came early this year for over 100 families in north Baton Rouge.

Community organization HOPE Ministries, along with support from several other area partners, gave away Christmas toys for about 350 children and holiday meals to dozens of households on Tuesday morning, Dec. 12.

Christmas came early this year for over 100 families in north Baton Rouge. (WAFB)

Christmas came early this year for over 100 families in north Baton Rouge. (WAFB)

The giveaway started at 8 a.m. on Winbourne Avenue.

But that’s not all. HOPE Ministries has a food pantry called the Client Choice Food Pantry that’s open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The group says the pantry has fed over 12,000 people from the 70805 zip code so far this year. The client choice model encourages clients to go inside HOPE’s pantry and shop in an atmosphere of dignity and pick out food that suits their preferences and nutritional needs.

In keeping with the client choice philosophy, each year HOPE opens its Christmas Place Store where families who shop in HOPE’s food pantry can shop for toys for the children in their household.

Christmas came early this year for over 100 families in north Baton Rouge. (WAFB)

The event was not open to the public but only to HOPE clients living in the 70805 zip code. Clients signed up for holiday services in October.

Christmas came early this year for over 100 families in north Baton Rouge. (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.