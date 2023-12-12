Christmas parades, other holiday events happening Dec. 14-17

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Looking for something fun to do with family or friends to get in the holiday mood? Several options are happening throughout the weekend, including parades, light displays, a ballet, and many more holiday events.

Parades

New Roads Christmas Parade : The City of New Roads and Pointe Coupee Fire Department are hosting the annual Christmas Night Parade on Saturday, Dec. 16. Come listen to Christmas music, take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Town Square, and visit the shops in Main Street that will be open late. Festivities begin at 5 p.m., and the parade rolls at 6 p.m. in downtown New Roads. A family and friends pajama contest starts at 7 p.m. followed by a movie night on the lawn across from city hall.

2023 Lighted Christmas Parade : The Town of Livingston is holding its 2023 Lighted Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 16. The parade rolls at 6 p.m.

Holiday Lights

BRG Holiday Lights: Families can enjoy Baton Rouge General’s holiday lights and light displays at the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue through Sunday, Dec. 31. Lights go on at 5:30 p.m. nightly. The large walk-through features an ornament, present, and Santa hat, as well as singing trees, the mega-tree trio, a giant waving Santa, and 24-foot light tunnels.

Zoo Lights: BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo continues to be lit up with a trail of dazzling lights through Saturday, Dec. 30, except on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Gates are open from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Meet and greets with Santa Claus are on Friday and Saturday nights at the zoo’s Otter Cabin. Admission cost for ages 2 and up.

Other events

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is presenting The Nutcracker: A Tale from the Bayou. The theatre's marketing/communications director and a performer share details.

Crystal Pichon shares details about the fire department's upcoming Princess & Superhero Holiday Soiree on Saturday, Dec. 16.

