Christmas parades, other holiday events happening Dec. 14-17
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Looking for something fun to do with family or friends to get in the holiday mood? Several options are happening throughout the weekend, including parades, light displays, a ballet, and many more holiday events.
Parades
- New Roads Christmas Parade: The City of New Roads and Pointe Coupee Fire Department are hosting the annual Christmas Night Parade on Saturday, Dec. 16. Come listen to Christmas music, take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Town Square, and visit the shops in Main Street that will be open late. Festivities begin at 5 p.m., and the parade rolls at 6 p.m. in downtown New Roads. A family and friends pajama contest starts at 7 p.m. followed by a movie night on the lawn across from city hall.
- 2023 Lighted Christmas Parade: The Town of Livingston is holding its 2023 Lighted Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 16. The parade rolls at 6 p.m.
Holiday Lights
BRG Holiday Lights: Families can enjoy Baton Rouge General’s holiday lights and light displays at the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue through Sunday, Dec. 31. Lights go on at 5:30 p.m. nightly. The large walk-through features an ornament, present, and Santa hat, as well as singing trees, the mega-tree trio, a giant waving Santa, and 24-foot light tunnels.
Zoo Lights: BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo continues to be lit up with a trail of dazzling lights through Saturday, Dec. 30, except on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Gates are open from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Meet and greets with Santa Claus are on Friday and Saturday nights at the zoo’s Otter Cabin. Admission cost for ages 2 and up.
Other events
- Holly Jolly PJ Party: The Knock Knock Children’s Museum is hosting its Holly Jolly PJ Party on Thursday, Dec. 14. It’s happening from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at 1900 Dalrymple Drive in Baton Rouge. There will be fun activities, hot chocolate, holiday treats, and pictures with Santa. Visit the museum’s website to buy a ticket.
- Caroling in the Galleries: The LSU Museum of Art is hosting Caroling in the Galleries on Thursday, Dec. 14. This free concert is happening from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on the fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, located at 100 Lafayette Street in Baton Rouge. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided.
- Princess & Superhero Holiday Soiree: The St. George Fire Department is inviting the community to its Princess and Superhero Holiday Soiree on Saturday, Dec. 16. It’s happening from 9 a.m. until noon at the firehouse, located at 14100 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge. Enjoy pancakes with Santa and flapjacks with firefighters. There will also be activities, crafts, storytime, and more. Tickets are available for purchase.
- Holiday Hoopla Makers Market: Red Stick Cares is hosting its Holiday Hoopla Market on Saturday, Dec. 16. It’s happening from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at 5475 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge. There will be live music, food trucks, shopping, crafts, games, and artists.
- Reindog Run: BREC is hosting its first two-mile Reindog Run on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Comite River Conservation Area. Bring your dog of any size and participate in the race. Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the race starts at 9 a.m. Visit BREC’s website for more details.
- The Nutcracker: A Tale from the Bayou: The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is presenting its 30th performance of “The Nutcracker: A Tale from the Bayou” with live music from the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17. Shows starts at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the River Center Theatre for the Performing Arts. Visit BRBT’s website for ticket information.
- Paws & Claus: PetSmart is holding Paws & Claus photo events at store locations on Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17. Book a free photo of your pet with Santa by visiting PetSmart’s website.
- Pancakes with Santa: This is the last weekend Barn Hill Preserve is hosting Pancakes with Santa and Mrs. Claus. It’s happening on Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Visit Barn Hill Preserve’s website for ticket details.
