Top baby names of 2023 released by Baton Rouge General

Baton Rouge General Physicians (Source: WAFB)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge General’s Birth Center has released details about its top baby names of 2023.

For the top five baby names for boys, none of the names from 2022 made the 2023 list. Noah and Isaiah were at the top. For the girls, Amelia and Sophia were at the top of the list.

The top five boy and girl names at the Baton Rouge General’s Birth Center are listed below:

Girls:

  1. Amelia
  2. Sophia
  3. Nora
  4. Evelyn
  5. Ivy

Boys:

  1. Noah
  2. Isaiah
  3. Luke
  4. Elijah
  5. Jalen

According to the hospital, Amelia ranks as the second most popular girl name in Louisiana and the fourth most popular girl name nationwide. Noah is ranked as the third most popular boy name in Louisiana and the second most popular boy name in the country.

For more information about the Baton Rouge General's Birth Center,

