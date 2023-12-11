SMART LIVING: How to mentally win your food fight

ST. LOUIS (IVANOE NEWSWIRE) - Nearly half of people who set a goal of losing weight give up on their goal, but one dietitian is changing the way people think about food and losing weight.

“I want to teach you how to best feed your body, advocate for your health. And not it being depicted by having rules and regulations,” Reshaunda Thornton said.

As a registered dietician, Thornton combines her background with biology and psychology to help people stop chasing diets and start changing their minds.

“What I try to explain to people is, we shouldn’t put food on a pedestal and call it a reward. What I do consider a reward is nutrition.” Thornton explained.

To do that, you must find out the why. What heals you? That starts with figuring out why you’re grabbing the snickers instead salad. What are the emotional triggers? Then replace those ideas with healthier ones.

“What you put in the nutrients you bring to your body is what heals your body,” Thornton said.

One trick that Thornton said helps is to always be prepared. Always have healthy snacks available. Put them in your purse, in your car, and at the office. You’re less likely to grab something unhealthy at the gas station if you have something available that’s a better choice.

Todd Lindley, 66, knew he had to rethink his relationship with food. He was more than 100 pounds overweight, was on several medications, and had battled type 2 diabetes for more than 20 years.

Lindley said he became a vegetarian and got his health under control.

“I used to be on 55 units of insulin every day, and I got off insulin 100%,” Lindley explained.

