The Salvation Army runs low on Christmas gifts for children in need

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A call for Christmas gift donations is going out by The Salvation Army of Baton Rouge.

The group recently unveiled its 2023 Angel Tree. It’s a program that aims to provide every child in need in the Baton Rouge area with clothing, shoes, coats, and toys for the holidays.

After only a week of sorting and packaging gifts for the program, The Salvation Army is running low on toys, clothing, and shoes for children in need.

According to the group, those who adopt angels have great intentions, but there are times when an angel only receives one or two items or no items at all. In these cases, The Salvation Army provides the missing gifts. The group is running out of items to backfill these angel requests.

So far in the year 2023, more than 1,100 children have registered for the Angel Tree Program. The program is for children ages 12 and under.

Donations can be brought to The Salvation Army in person at 7361 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge. For more information about The Salvation Army, click here.

