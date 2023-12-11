Facebook
Nicki Minaj will make New Orleans stop on Pink Friday 2 tour

Nicki Minaj performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the...
Nicki Minaj performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nicki Minaj is set to take the stage at the Smoothie King Center on March 18, 2024, as part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

The highly anticipated tour, supporting Nicki Minaj’s latest album, Pink Friday 2, is set to be her largest world tour to date, including festival performances at Rollin Loud California and Dreamville.

Ticket sales for the New Orleans date will commence with a Citi presale starting on Tuesday, December 12, at 9 am local time. Following the presale, additional opportunities for fans to secure their seats will be available throughout the week. The general on-sale is scheduled for Friday, December 15, at 9 am local time on NickiMinajOfficial.com.

Various VIP packages are available including access to the Gag City Headquarters, Nicki’s VIP lounge featuring special pop-up activations and exclusive merchandise.

Date City Venue
Mar 01, 2024 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
Mar 03, 2024 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Mar 08, 2024 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Mar 10, 2024 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Mar 13, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Mar 15, 2024 Inglewood, CA Rolling Loud California*
Mar 18, 2024 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Mar 20, 2024 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Mar 22, 2024 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Mar 26, 2024 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Mar 28, 2024 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Mar 29, 2024 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Mar 30, 2024 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Apr 01, 2024 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Apr 02, 2024 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
Apr 04, 2024 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Apr 05, 2024 Hartford, CT XL Center
Apr 07, 2024 Raleigh, NC Dreamville Festival*
Apr 10, 2024 Boston, MA TD Garden
Apr 12, 2024 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
Apr 13, 2024 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
Apr 17, 2024 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Apr 18, 2024 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Apr 20, 2024 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Apr 24, 2024 Chicago, IL United Center
Apr 27, 2024 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
May 02, 2024 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
May 09, 2024 Houston, TX Toyota Center
May 11, 2024 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
May 12, 2024 Austin, TX Moody Center
May 25, 2024 Manchester, UK Co-Op Live
May 26, 2024 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena
May 28, 2024 London, UK The O2
Jun 01, 2024 Paris, France Accor Arena
Jun 02, 2024 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
Jun 05, 2024 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena
Jun 07, 2024 Berlin, Germany Mercedes Benz Arena

