Louisiana rendition of ‘The Nutcracker’ returns for last production under original creators

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A holiday classic with a Louisiana twist is returning for one more set of shows under the duo who created it.

The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre announced it will present its 30th performance of “The Nutcracker: A Tale from the Bayou” with live music from the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17. Shows start at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the River Center Theatre for the Performing Arts.

According to theatre officials, this is the last time the show will be under Molly Buchmann and Sharon Mathews’ artistic direction. The pair created the ballet show in 1992.

“It’s amazing that this choreography is still being performed and that audiences have enjoyed this show for three decades,” said co-artistic director Molly Buchmann. “I have choreographed a lot of shows, and it is very unique for the same choreography to be passed down for this long. I’m so proud of that, and I’m so happy that this production has been so special for this community.”

Buchmann and Mathews plan to retire in the spring after nearly five decades of leading the theatre, according to officials.

Tickets are on sale now and can be found at Ticketmaster.com, the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena box office, or call 225-766-8379. Visit the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s website for more information and ticket details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.