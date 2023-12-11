Facebook
Louisiana flu cases rising quickly, CDC says

(WMC Action News 5)
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:01 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana has one of the highest numbers of flu cases in the country, and doctors are encouraging people to take precautions during the holidays.

Dr. Lawrence Carter works at the Lake Urgent Care in Zachary. He says physicians see about 60 people a day, and 85% of those patients are getting tested for flu-like symptoms. Those numbers alone show just how much the virus is plaguing the state and could cause a delay in an individual’s everyday routine.

“If you’re going to the clinic, you probably should wear a mask because typically, you’re sitting in a waiting room full of people that are sick. So I would say a lot of patients get sick going to the doctor,” Carter said.

According to the CDC, there have been at least 490,000 illnesses, 5,300 hospitalizations and 330 deaths in the country from this flu season.

“When a lot of people in the community are sick, it’s problematic because the parents have to worry about who’s going to care for the kids if they are not in school. Employers are without employees,” Carter said.

Other illnesses to look out for are COVID and RSV.

Doctors also recommend you get your flu shot for protection during the holiday season.

