Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Kateri Poole no longer with LSU women’s basketball program, Kim Mulkey confirms

LSU's Kateri Poole (55) drives against Utah's Jenna Johnson and Dasia Young (34) during the...
LSU's Kateri Poole (55) drives against Utah's Jenna Johnson and Dasia Young (34) during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament in Greenville, S.C., Friday, March 24, 2023.(Mic Smith | AP)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The roster for the LSU women’s basketball team is one player short.

Head coach Kim Mulkey confirmed Kateri Poole, a guard for the Tigers, is no longer with the basketball program.

Mulkey made the announcement to the media on Sunday following LSU’s 83-53 win over Louisiana-Lafayette in the PMAC. She did not disclose the reason for Poole’s dismissal.

RELATED STORY
Big 3 combines for 65; lifts LSU Lady Tigers over ULL 83-53

The 5′8″ junior played a critical role in helping LSU win its 2023 national championship. She made an appearance in four games this season for the No. 7 ranked Tigers, according to ESPN.

Angel Reese posted a message to Instagram on Sunday night in support of her former teammate. “Forever my dawg! I love you & 10 behind you! @kateripoole,” Reese wrote.

Angel Reese posted a message on Instagram on Sunday night in support of her teammate.
Angel Reese posted a message on Instagram on Sunday night in support of her teammate.(Angel Reese/Instagram)

Reese, a star forward, also missed four games in November for unspecified reasons.

RELATED LINKS
Angel Reese will return from four-game absence in highly anticipated Final Four rematch, Mulkey says
LSU gets victory over Southeastern without Angel Reese
Coach Mulkey addresses absence of Angel Reese

Poole played for two seasons at Ohio State before transferring to LSU. She averaged 4.5 points and 2.4 assists during her sophomore season.

LSU sophomore forward Sa’Myah Smith will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season with a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in her right knee.

ESPN reported the Tigers were also without starting point guard Hailey Van Lith while she nurses plantar fasciitis in her foot. She was seen going through drills during warmups but did not suit up for Sunday’s game.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage on Frenchtown Road
Overnight storms cause damage to homes in BR area
Gonzales Police Department
Police investigating after 20-year-old was shot in his own backyard Saturday night
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Man dies the day after he was shot while driving on Gonzales highway; police searching for suspect
BRPD unit (Source: WAFB)
BRPD: Man, 23, killed in shooting off N Acadian Thruway late Saturday night
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Deputies: 2 accused drug dealers arrested; one tried to sneak drugs into jail

Latest News

The Tiger trio of Angel Reese, Mikaylah Williams, and Aneesah Morrow all scored in...
Big 3 combines for 65; lifts LSU Lady Tigers over ULL 83-53
Post-game press conference for LSU Women's Basketball team.
JACQUES TALK: ‘Who cares?’ Well, everybody it seems
Fans of LSU women's basketball celebrate in the PMAC.
LSU fans celebrate the LSU Women's basketball team
Coach Kim Mulkey celebrates reaching 700 wins at LSU's women's basketball game on Thursday,...
Kim Mulkey celebrates 700th win