Gonzales City Council to discuss rail station funding for train connecting BR to NOLA

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Officials in the City of Gonzales are taking the next step toward developing a passenger train from Baton Rouge to New Orleans.

On the city council agenda for Monday, Dec. 11 is a measure to approve an agreement between Gonzales and the City of Baton Rouge for the management of federal funding to develop rail stations.

In total, the two cities will receive $20 million in funding to design and construct the stations.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at Gonzales City Hall. The address is 120 S. Irma Boulevard.

