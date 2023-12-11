Gonzales City Council to discuss rail station funding for train connecting BR to NOLA
Published: Dec. 11, 2023
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Officials in the City of Gonzales are taking the next step toward developing a passenger train from Baton Rouge to New Orleans.
On the city council agenda for Monday, Dec. 11 is a measure to approve an agreement between Gonzales and the City of Baton Rouge for the management of federal funding to develop rail stations.
In total, the two cities will receive $20 million in funding to design and construct the stations.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at Gonzales City Hall. The address is 120 S. Irma Boulevard.
