Free CPR kit donated to seven schools in BR area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The American Heart Association along with the Baton Rouge General wants to make sure kids in the greater Baton Rouge area have the tools that they need.

Health officials will deliver CPR school kits to seven schools in the area.

There will be a press conference at Baton Rouge Magnet High School on Monday, Dec. 11.

Through this one donation, more than 8,000 area students will become trained lifesavers each year. The kits are reusable and sustainable.

In 2014, the American Heart Association helped to pass the Burke Cobb act, or the CPR in schools graduation requirement in Louisiana to provide students with the skills and confidence necessary to perform CPR or use an AED, ultimately making our communities safer and empowering youth to save lives. By working with local businesses to sponsor kits for schools, we benefit our students, schools AND our community.

The American Heart Association has endorsed Hands-Only CPR as an effective treatment for adult cardiac arrest victims since 2008. Hands-Only CPR involves two simple steps:

1. Call 9-1-1

2. Push hard and fast on the center of the chest until professional help arrives.

In addition, people who watch a brief Hands-Only CPR training video are significantly more likely to attempt CPR, according to a recent study published in the association’s scientific journal Circulation.

For more information visit HandsOnlyCPR.org.

