East Ascension High School band participates in national competition sponsored by Metallica

East Ascension High School band
East Ascension High School band(East Ascension High School)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Ascension High School band is participating in a national competition sponsored by Metallica.

The competition is called the “Inaugural Metallica Marching Band Competition,” and it involves dozens of bands from across the country.

According to competition officials, bands that entered the contest had access to a library of marching band charts for Metallica songs.

The bands, including East Ascension High School, submitted performances to be judged by professionals and members of the public. The bands will be judged in several categories.

The East Ascension High School band is looking for support to take home a prize in the fan favorite category of the competition. The band’s submission featured the songs “Creeping Death,” “The Unforgiven,” “Lux Aeterna,” and “Master of Puppets.”

The director of bands at East Ascension High School, Charles Lee, said he decided to enter the competition because he’s a lifelong fan of Metallica.

“They have been a source of inspiration for me becoming a band director and musician,” Lee said. “So when they announced this competition, I had to jump at the opportunity.”

Lee said his school’s band is doing things a little differently, and that his students have a lot of fun making music and performing.

Watch the East Ascension High School band’s performance below:

The bands with the best performances will win musical equipment for their schools. The fan favorite category of the competition comes with a prize totaling $10,000.

Voting by the public wraps up on December 31, 2023. Winners will be announced for each category during the week of January 1, 2024.

To watch all of the bands’ submissions and cast a vote as part of the competition, click here.

