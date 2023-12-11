Facebook
Domestic incident leads to shooting in BR

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend and left one person hurt.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend and left one person hurt.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed the shooting happened on Harry Drive near Lobdell Boulevard on Sunday night, Dec. 10, and is believed to be related to a domestic incident.

The victim was taken to a hospital in the area and is expected to survive.

