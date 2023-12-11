Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Dogs missing after deadly crash

Two dogs are missing after a wrong-way crash in South Carolina left three people dead.
By Alvieann Chandler, Anisa Snipes and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Two dogs are missing after a wrong-way crash in South Carolina left three people dead, WHNS reports.

Authorities say the crash happened near mile marker 51 on I-85 around 5:15 a.m. Sunday.

A vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane when it crashed into another vehicle and caused two other vehicles to crash.

The coroner identified the deceased victims as Storm Shepard, 27, of South Carolina, Sharae Green, 45, of Georgia, both female, and a man named Jimmie Wallace, 69, of Alabama.

Other victims suffered non-serious injuries and were treated on scene and taken to the hospital.

Officials say Green was traveling with family and two dogs. The dogs were no longer on the scene when responders arrived. The dogs are microchipped.

Anyone with information on the missing dogs is asked to call the Greenville County Coroner’s Office at 864-467-8945.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage on Frenchtown Road
Overnight storms cause damage to homes in BR area
Gonzales Police Department
Police investigating after 20-year-old was shot in his own backyard Saturday night
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Man dies the day after he was shot while driving on Gonzales highway; police searching for suspect
BRPD unit (Source: WAFB)
BRPD: Man, 23, killed in shooting off N Acadian Thruway late Saturday night
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Deputies: 2 accused drug dealers arrested; one tried to sneak drugs into jail

Latest News

Louisiana has transferred 18 incarcerated women from the Jetson Center for Youth in Baker to...
Conviction of female Frickey carjackers force transfer of women prisoners to all-male Angola
FILE - Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6,...
Prince Harry ordered to pay Daily Mail publisher legal fees for failed court challenge
FILE - Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, Dec. 31, 2017,...
Why Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ became so popular
Gonzales Police Department
Police investigating after 20-year-old was shot in his own backyard Saturday night
A restaurant in Wisconsin launched a "pay it forward" service to provide meals for those who...
Restaurant customers help ‘pay forward’ with meals for those in need, owner says