Cool, mainly dry weather prevails this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s Forecast: We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine through the day today, but temperatures will remain a bit below normal in the wake of our weekend cold front. After a cold start in the 30s this morning, highs are only expected to reach the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, December 11 (WAFB)

Rest of This Week

A fairly quiet pattern looks to continue through the workweek as we await our next storm system potentially arriving by the weekend. Temperatures will be fairly close to normal, with one more morning in the 30s on Tuesday, followed by lows in the 40s through the remainder of the week. And highs will top out in the low to mid 60s through Friday. We’ll see a good deal of cloud cover during the second half of the week, but mainly dry weather should persist.

Rains Returning for the Weekend?

Forecast uncertainty is above normal by the time we get to the weekend. A strong upper-low is expected to traverse the southern U.S. late this week and into the weekend, with the main question centered around where an associated surface low pressure center will develop. For now, I’ve got scattered rains in the forecast from Saturday into Sunday, but a lot will depend on the development and eventual track of that low. A low tracking closer to our coast would mean more rain and stronger winds, while a low farther offshore could significantly reduce impacts. Significant differences show up in the model guidance due to this uncertainty.

The Weather Prediction Center currently shows much of our area picking up anywhere from 0.50″-1.25″ of rainfall over the next 7 days, but a lot will depend on the evolution of that storm system late this week and into the weekend.

