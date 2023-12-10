Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Taysom Hill, Shaheed among seven inactive Saints; Carr, Olave will play against Carolina

Saints tight end-quarterback Taysom Hill is inactive Sunday (Dec. 10) because of injuries to a...
Saints tight end-quarterback Taysom Hill is inactive Sunday (Dec. 10) because of injuries to a foot and his left hand. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will be without two key offensive weapons Sunday (Dec. 10) when they face the Carolina Panthers.

Quarterback-tight end Taysom Hill and speedy wide receiver Rashid Shaheed are among seven New Orleans players listed as inactive for the noon game at Caesars Superdome.

Hill is dealing with injuries to a foot and to his left hand. Shaheed is sidelined because of a thigh injury.

But quarterback Derek Carr, who was knocked out of last Sunday’s loss to Detroit with injuries to his back, right shoulder and his second concussion in three weeks, has cleared the NFL’s head injury protocol and is expected to start again today. The Saints’ leading receiver, Chris Olave, also will play Sunday, despite being under the weather with an unspecified illness.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) writhes in pain after being tackled and injured during the...
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) writhes in pain after being tackled and injured during the second half of New Orleans' 33-28 loss Sunday (Dec. 3) to the Detroit Lions. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)

Fellow receiver Michael Thomas (knee) and Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) remain on the injured reserve list and are not available this week.

Joining Hill and Shaheed on Sunday’s inactive list are quarterback Jake Haener, running back Kendre Miller, defensive end Isaiah Foskey, defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher and linebacker Monty Rice.

Running back Alvin Kamara also is good to go Sunday, although he appeared to leave his AK-branded NASCAR pace car illegally parked between the Smoothie King Center and Caesars Superdome.

The Saints will play Carolina in their throwback uniforms and helmets.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur man dies 24 days after being shot.
Police: 2 men die in gunfight off Gus Young Avenue following ‘ongoing feud’ in neighborhood
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Man dies the day after he was shot while driving on Gonzales highway; police searching for suspect
FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Christmas parades, other holiday events happening Dec. 8-10
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Deputies: 2 accused drug dealers arrested; one tried to sneak drugs into jail

Latest News

During a game between the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on...
Saints’ Derek Carr back in protocol after suffering 2nd concussion in a month
Detroit running back David Montgomery (5) leaves Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell (45) behind...
Saints fall to Lions, 33-28, for third straight loss
Chris Olave, the Saints' leading wide receiver, has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and...
Saints’ Olave, Jordan active for Detroit game, seven others are not
Jason Pierre-Paul, 34, indicated in a social media post that he was joining the Miami Dolphins...
Jason Pierre-Paul leaving for Miami after one game with Saints