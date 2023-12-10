Taysom Hill, Shaheed among seven inactive Saints; Carr, Olave will play against Carolina

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will be without two key offensive weapons Sunday (Dec. 10) when they face the Carolina Panthers.

Quarterback-tight end Taysom Hill and speedy wide receiver Rashid Shaheed are among seven New Orleans players listed as inactive for the noon game at Caesars Superdome.

Hill is dealing with injuries to a foot and to his left hand. Shaheed is sidelined because of a thigh injury.

But quarterback Derek Carr, who was knocked out of last Sunday’s loss to Detroit with injuries to his back, right shoulder and his second concussion in three weeks, has cleared the NFL’s head injury protocol and is expected to start again today. The Saints’ leading receiver, Chris Olave, also will play Sunday, despite being under the weather with an unspecified illness.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) writhes in pain after being tackled and injured during the second half of New Orleans' 33-28 loss Sunday (Dec. 3) to the Detroit Lions. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Butch Dill | AP)

Fellow receiver Michael Thomas (knee) and Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) remain on the injured reserve list and are not available this week.

Joining Hill and Shaheed on Sunday’s inactive list are quarterback Jake Haener, running back Kendre Miller, defensive end Isaiah Foskey, defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher and linebacker Monty Rice.

Running back Alvin Kamara also is good to go Sunday, although he appeared to leave his AK-branded NASCAR pace car illegally parked between the Smoothie King Center and Caesars Superdome.

The Saints will play Carolina in their throwback uniforms and helmets.

