Police search for driver who hit bicyclist on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s help to locate the person responsible for crashing into a bicyclist and then fleeing the scene.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened on Saturday, December 2, on Airline Highway near Old Hammond Highway.

The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run is a 2014-2024 Toyota black 4-Runner, according to authorities. They added that the vehicle’s passenger side headlight and surrounding area are damaged, and the vehicle is also missing the passenger side plastic mirror cover.

Police said the Toyota was last seen headed north on Airline Highway.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is urged to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

