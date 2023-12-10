Facebook
Police investigating after 20-year-old was shot in his own backyard Saturday night

A police car.
A police car.(WSAW)
By Emily Davison
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A 20-year-old man was shot in his backyard Saturday night.

The Gonzales Police Department said the shooting happened at a home on West Sidney Street around 10:56 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

Officers said an unidentified 20-year-old man was shot in the chest in his backyard. There is no word on his exact condition.

The police department said they do not believe this incident is related to another deadly shooting in Gonzales that happened the night before, on Friday, Dec. 8.

No motive or suspect have been identified at this time. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Gonzales police at 225-647-9536 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP.

