Overnight storms cause damage to homes in BR area

Damage on Frenchtown Road
Damage on Frenchtown Road(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Residents in the Baton Rouge area are starting to survey damage caused by overnight storms.

Multiple homes along Frenchtown Road were seen with holes in their roofs, downed trees, and other wind damage on Sunday morning, December 10.

At least one neighbor also reported water damage inside of a home in the area.

According to people living along Frenchtown Road, much of the storm damage occurred late Saturday night, December 9.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

